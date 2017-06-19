Criminal Charges- 6-19-17

Criminal Charges- 6-19-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Johnny Franklin Reynolds Jr., 40, of 1205 Tot Dellinger Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 10 with one count of non-support of family. A $500 cash bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Fri Pepper 5
Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16) Jun 15 Tattletale 9
Interesting-Rebel Flag Jun 14 US Army Vet 2
News Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc... Jun 5 posted 1
News Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13) Jun 2 MeMe 2
News Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted May 30 Woweee 1
Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07) May 30 oh my 10
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC