Crime 17 mins ago 5:07 p.m.3 charged after a traffic stop leads to meth lab bust
On Wednesday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Boggs Street in Lincolnton after they observed a vehicle crossing the center line multiple times. After receiving consent from the driver to search the vehicle, deputies found a black bag in the rear seat floorboard to be smoking and emitting a very strong chemical odor.
