City Council to consider grant funding for prospective downtown businesses
The Lincolnton City Council will vote on several grant applications filed by prospective downtown businesses during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening. Two applicants are requesting a Smart Growth Incentive Grant in which the city provides a grant to the property owner based on the increased tax value of the building or site after completion of a renovation or new construction project.
