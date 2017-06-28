City Council to consider grant fundin...

City Council to consider grant funding for prospective downtown businesses

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The Lincolnton City Council will vote on several grant applications filed by prospective downtown businesses during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening. Two applicants are requesting a Smart Growth Incentive Grant in which the city provides a grant to the property owner based on the increased tax value of the building or site after completion of a renovation or new construction project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13) 5 hr MeMe 3
News Lincolnton man, 70, shot by cop (Mar '14) Tue posted 23
The Hair Masters, Mrs. Lori Jun 25 jlom 1
Teen Missing again Jun 24 poster 1
News Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc... Jun 23 posted 4
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Jun 21 announcement 3
Interesting-Rebel Flag Jun 19 Usernamed 3
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC