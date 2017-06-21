Chamber president Ken Kindley announc...

Chamber president Ken Kindley announces retirement

For the first time in over three decades, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications in search of a new president. Ken Kindley announced last week that he will be retiring from his position at the helm of the organization at the end of the year.

