Chamber president Ken Kindley announces retirement
For the first time in over three decades, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications in search of a new president. Ken Kindley announced last week that he will be retiring from his position at the helm of the organization at the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
