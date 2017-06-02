'Bikers Against Child Abuse' ride to ...

'Bikers Against Child Abuse' ride to help abused kids

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

It may be hard to imagine members of a motorcycle group allowing a child to paint their fingernails or put glitter in their beards, but those that belong to Bikers Against Child Abuse or "BACA" are not your run-of-the-mill bikers. They all look the part with their tattoos, leather vests, jeans and motorcycle boots, but deep down they have big hearts and are on a mission to help abused children.

