Battle of Ramsour's Mill events begin Friday
The Ramsour's Mill Battleground historic site in Lincolnton is beginning to be transformed to look much like it did during the Battle of Ramsour's Mill on June 20, 1780. The annual celebration and reenactment of the battle will be held beginning Friday.
