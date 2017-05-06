Around Town- 6-5-17
Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 1139 Oak Grove Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival services nightly thru Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Dr. Ron Lynch of Life Out of Death Ministries. For more information call 735-9069.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|12 hr
|posted
|1
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|12 hr
|curious George
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC