Around Town- 6-16-17
Bethel Baptist Church, located at 200 Bethel Church Rd. in Lincolnton, will host the kickoff of "Galactic Starveyor VBS" from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Singing Convention The Lincoln County Singing Convention will meet from 5-7 p.m. at Reep's Grove United Methodist Church, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale. This is a free event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|4
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Tattletale
|9
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Wed
|US Army Vet
|2
|Deputies still searching for woman missing sinc...
|Jun 5
|posted
|1
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|Jun 2
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC