Woman rushes from bedroom with gun blazing, kills suspected robber in wild shootout, cops say
Two alleged robbers who were pretending to sell guns door-to-door met their match at a Lincolnton home Saturday afternoon, when a woman emerged from a bedroom firing a gun of her own. Within seconds, one of the suspects, 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough, was dead and the second was on the run, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told the Gaston Gazette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving
|Fri
|Agrees with you
|2
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|May 3
|friend
|2
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|May 1
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Apr 28
|Been found
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr '17
|oh well its me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC