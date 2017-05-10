Woman rushes from bedroom with gun blazing, kills suspected robber in wild shootout, cops say

Two alleged robbers who were pretending to sell guns door-to-door met their match at a Lincolnton home Saturday afternoon, when a woman emerged from a bedroom firing a gun of her own. Within seconds, one of the suspects, 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough, was dead and the second was on the run, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told the Gaston Gazette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.