Woman accused of swinging bat over ph...

Woman accused of swinging bat over phone text

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Lincolnton woman has been charged with assaulting a man before trying to flee the scene, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office.  Jamaica Shanqwon Williams, 35, allegedly assaulted a man when she saw a text from another woman on his phone. An argument ensued, during which Williams grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man's hand.  After the man took away the bat, Williams then allegedly grabbed a knife and proceeded to cut the man, causing severe bleeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11) 3 hr noUno 5
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... 3 hr noUno 1
dumpster diving Fri Agrees with you 2
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane May 3 friend 2
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home May 1 L-town native 1
Child wanting to leave. Apr 30 jlom 2
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Lincoln County was issued at May 15 at 3:31PM EDT

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC