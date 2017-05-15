Woman accused of swinging bat over phone text

A Lincolnton woman has been charged with assaulting a man before trying to flee the scene, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office. Jamaica Shanqwon Williams, 35, allegedly assaulted a man when she saw a text from another woman on his phone. An argument ensued, during which Williams grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man's hand. After the man took away the bat, Williams then allegedly grabbed a knife and proceeded to cut the man, causing severe bleeding.

