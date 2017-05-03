Three projects, public hearing on ele...

Three projects, public hearing on elections on city agenda

Three significant projects will be discussed as part of Thursday's Lincolnton City Council agenda. The meeting will also feature a public hearing regarding House Bill 504 which, if passed, would move city elections to even numbered years and extend the mayor's term from two to four years.

