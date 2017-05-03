Three projects, public hearing on elections on city agenda
Three significant projects will be discussed as part of Thursday's Lincolnton City Council agenda. The meeting will also feature a public hearing regarding House Bill 504 which, if passed, would move city elections to even numbered years and extend the mayor's term from two to four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|8 hr
|friend
|2
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|Tue
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|Mon
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Apr 28
|Been found
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC