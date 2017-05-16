Tenowo Celebrates U.S. Investment

Tenowo Celebrates U.S. Investment

Tenowo, Inc. , a Hoftex Group AG business and manufacturer of engineered nonwovens, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded plant in the Indian Creek Industrial Park in Lincolnton, NC in late March. The expansion involved the addition of a new 70,000 square foot building and the installation of a new production line.

