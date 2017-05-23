Suspecta s mother, girlfriend, brother charged in drug ring
The family and girlfriend of a suspected drug dealer are now charged with helping him operate a major criminal enterprise. After residents in Lincolnton's Oaklawn community complained about Paul Richard "Pooh-Pooh" Walton Jr. selling drugs in their neighborhood, Lincolnton police charged the 36 year old in September with continuing criminal enterprise and other charges related to cocaine and marijuana possession, robbery with a dangerous weapon, being a habitual felon and conspiracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Tue
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
|dumpster diving
|May 22
|no diver
|4
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|May 21
|Johnny
|3
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|May 21
|Tattletale
|8
|What does trump mean for America?
|May 20
|Harley riding US ...
|6
|Community garden takes root in West Lincoln
|May 19
|turnip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC