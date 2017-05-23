Suspecta s mother, girlfriend, brother charged in drug ring

The family and girlfriend of a suspected drug dealer are now charged with helping him operate a major criminal enterprise. After residents in Lincolnton's Oaklawn community complained about Paul Richard "Pooh-Pooh" Walton Jr. selling drugs in their neighborhood, Lincolnton police charged the 36 year old in September with continuing criminal enterprise and other charges related to cocaine and marijuana possession, robbery with a dangerous weapon, being a habitual felon and conspiracy.

