Suspecta s mother, girlfriend, brothe...

Suspecta s mother, girlfriend, brother charged in drug ring

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The family and girlfriend of a suspected drug dealer are now charged with helping him operate a major criminal enterprise. After residents in Lincolnton's Oaklawn community complained about Paul Richard "Pooh-Pooh" Walton Jr. selling drugs in their neighborhood, Lincolnton police charged the 36 year old in September with continuing criminal enterprise and other charges related to cocaine and marijuana possession, robbery with a dangerous weapon, being a habitual felon and conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Tue announced 2
News Five arrested on felony drug charges May 22 no diver 1
dumpster diving May 22 no diver 4
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... May 21 Johnny 3
Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16) May 21 Tattletale 8
What does trump mean for America? May 20 Harley riding US ... 6
News Community garden takes root in West Lincoln May 19 turnip 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lincoln County was issued at May 24 at 7:56PM EDT

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC