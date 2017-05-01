STEM Center planned in Lincolnton Upd...

STEM Center planned in Lincolnton Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The approximately 30,000 square-foot gym on East Rhodes Street would be transformed into the Lincoln County Science Center. The 21st-century nonprofit museum and education center would be open to visitors of all ages, with hands-on exhibits, labs and activities based around science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as the STEM fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in 3 hr jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home 19 hr L-town native 1
Child wanting to leave. Sun jlom 2
News Deputies asking for public's help to find missi... Apr 28 Been found 1
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Apr 16 old pal 1
News Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets Apr 12 oh well its me 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC