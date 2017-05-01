STEM Center planned in Lincolnton Updated at
The approximately 30,000 square-foot gym on East Rhodes Street would be transformed into the Lincoln County Science Center. The 21st-century nonprofit museum and education center would be open to visitors of all ages, with hands-on exhibits, labs and activities based around science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as the STEM fields.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|3 hr
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|19 hr
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Sun
|jlom
|2
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Apr 28
|Been found
|1
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Apr 16
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
