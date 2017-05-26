Steering committee launches economic plan for downtown Lincolnton
A number of downtown merchants gathered inside the Lincoln Cultural Center on Wednesday morning to discuss a strategic economic plan for the continued growth of Lincolnton's central business district. The plan, which is being developed by the City of Lincolnton Steering Committee, is in its infancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Bear may be in Maiden, N.C. area (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|MeMe
|2
|Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
|May 30
|Woweee
|1
|Genealogy - Weaver and Carpenter Family (Sep '07)
|May 30
|oh my
|10
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
|dumpster diving
|May 22
|no diver
|4
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|May 21
|Johnny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC