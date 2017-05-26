Steering committee launches economic ...

Steering committee launches economic plan for downtown Lincolnton

Friday May 26 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

A number of downtown merchants gathered inside the Lincoln Cultural Center on Wednesday morning to discuss a strategic economic plan for the continued growth of Lincolnton's central business district. The plan, which is being developed by the City of Lincolnton Steering Committee, is in its infancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

