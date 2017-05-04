Shootout leaves one dead
A shootout involving a group of people Saturday outside a home northeast of Lincolnton has left one person dead, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Painter Lane around 2:45 p.m. on a report of multiple gun shots fired.
