Sheriff: Botched robbery led to mana s death

Deputies now say a man stole guns from his girlfriend's Gastonia home and then pretended to sell them in an attempt to rob people of their money. The man who answered the door at his Painter Lane residence outside of Lincolnton around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, believed Marion Palmer Yarborough and anther man were there to sell him weapons, Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said.

