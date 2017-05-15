Senate bill would affect the posting of public notices
A bill that passed through the North Carolina Senate last month would allow local governments to post public notices on their own websites rather than publishing advertisements in newspapers. Senate Bill 343, which passed with a 30-19 vote in April, has now been sent to the House where similar legislation has died in recent years.
