Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS student
There are 2 comments on the WBTV story from Sunday May 14, titled Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS student. In it, WBTV reports that:
The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing high school student from Lincolnton. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Evan Addison Rhodes was last seen in the area of the Sam's Mart in Denver on Highway 16 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
#1 Monday
My prayers go out that this young man is found safe.
Anyone know where he is let someone in the family know or let the police know where he is.
To many kids running away from these days.
IF you are one of them, go home, and remember your parents might not be the greatest people on earth, but, at least YOU have parents. Respect them so they can trust you and respect you also.
#2 14 hrs ago
Evan Rhodes has been found and returned to his home.
