SD-7 releases all-conference soccer
The Southern District-7 has released the girl's all-conference soccer team for the 2017 season. West Lincoln's East Lincoln place four team members on the All-SD7 team, including Taylor Barrineau, Danielle Colannino, Sierra Gilley and Kali Krehnbrink, while Lincolnton also put four players on the squad, Faith Brunner, Nathalia Cannon, Kinsey Harrison and Karol Sanchez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does trump mean for America?
|20 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|Drug bust ends with 5 charged
|Thu
|Escapee
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|Wed
|gee
|2
|Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed...
|Wed
|gee
|1
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|Tue
|FOUND
|2
|dumpster diving
|May 15
|Dumpster Diving Mama
|3
|Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11)
|May 15
|noUno
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC