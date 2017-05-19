SD-7 releases all-conference soccer

SD-7 releases all-conference soccer

2017-05-19

The Southern District-7 has released the girl's all-conference soccer team for the 2017 season. West Lincoln's East Lincoln place four team members on the All-SD7 team, including Taylor Barrineau, Danielle Colannino, Sierra Gilley and Kali Krehnbrink, while Lincolnton also put four players on the squad, Faith Brunner, Nathalia Cannon, Kinsey Harrison and Karol Sanchez.

