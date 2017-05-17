SD-7 announces all-conference track
The Southern District-7 has announced the all-conference track team for the spring of 2017. Lincolnton's Kayla Smith was named the girls sprinter of the year and Brandon Sherrill, also from Lincolnton, is the boys distance runner of the year.
