Police: Man pawned stolen goods
Kegan Ryan Walker, 26, 408 E. First St., Cherryville, was booked April 27 on charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resisting an officer and providing a fictitious identity. After Gaston County Police contacted a Lincolnton pawn shop concerning stolen items believed to have been pawned there, the business owner called Lincolnton Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving
|7 hr
|Dumpster Diving Mama
|3
|Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11)
|12 hr
|noUno
|5
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|13 hr
|noUno
|1
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|May 3
|friend
|2
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|May 1
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC