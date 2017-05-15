Police: Man pawned stolen goods

Police: Man pawned stolen goods

Kegan Ryan Walker, 26, 408 E. First St., Cherryville, was booked April 27 on charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resisting an officer and providing a fictitious identity. After Gaston County Police contacted a Lincolnton pawn shop concerning stolen items believed to have been pawned there, the business owner called Lincolnton Police Department.

