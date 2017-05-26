Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted
There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Friday May 26, titled Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:
Lincolnton Police Department detectives said they've charged nine people in connection with drug sales in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Lincolnton. Officers said Paul Richard Walton Jr., 36, of 1014 E. Catawba Street, was selling drugs out of his home.
#1 Tuesday May 30
Great Job officers !!!
