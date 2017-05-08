New owner puts stamp on Bennett's Iron Station Thunder
Bennett Johnson opened Bennett's Automotive Repair in Lincolnton in 2006 and, with the help of top-notch mechanic Clint Hudson, the shop has grown steadily over the past decade. Bennett is also the new owner of downtown Lincolnton motorcycle shop Iron Station Thunder, which he purchased in December.
