Lincolnton store owner busted on drug charges for second time in a month

On Wednesday, May 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested the owner of the J&M Discount Variety Store, located at 3485 East Highway 27 in Lincolnton, for selling large quantities of opioid pain pills. The arrest comes less than two months after Narcotics Detectives raided the store where the pills had been sold before.

