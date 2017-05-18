Lincolnton store owner busted on drug charges for second time in a month
On Wednesday, May 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested the owner of the J&M Discount Variety Store, located at 3485 East Highway 27 in Lincolnton, for selling large quantities of opioid pain pills. The arrest comes less than two months after Narcotics Detectives raided the store where the pills had been sold before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does trump mean for America?
|16 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|Drug bust ends with 5 charged
|Thu
|Escapee
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|Wed
|gee
|2
|Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed...
|Wed
|gee
|1
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|Tue
|FOUND
|2
|dumpster diving
|May 15
|Dumpster Diving Mama
|3
|Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11)
|May 15
|noUno
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC