Lincolnton felon charged with selling...

Lincolnton felon charged with selling meth

Wednesday May 3

John Dale "Butch" McQuestor was arrested on Tuesday by the Lincolnton Police Department and charged with three felony counts each of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and selling methamphetamine. McQuestor, 48, of 210 Hubbard Street, was arrested at his home on the outstanding warrants.

Lincolnton, NC

