Lincoln County 'Safe Kids' festival scheduled for Saturday

The first Safe Kids Child Safety Fair will be held on Saturday at the Lincoln County YMCA from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The fair was organized by the Safe Kids Lincoln County Coalition, an organization formed under Safe Kids North Carolina in December. Every year in North Carolina, approximately 200 children die from accidental injuries and another 45,000 visit a doctor's office for treatment of such injuries, according to the Safe Kids North Carolina website.

