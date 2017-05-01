LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home

A Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy is being credited with saving a disabled man from his burning home on Killian Road in Lincolnton early Monday morning. Deputy Seth Hovis was on his way to work at around 5:50 a.m. when the Lincoln County Communications Center notified emergency workers of a house fire on Killian Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

