Kindergarten students donate to Lincoln County domestic violence shelter

Wednesday May 24

As part of a learn, serve and engage project, three classes of kindergarten students at Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton campus gathered toiletries to donate to Amy's House, a Lincoln County shelter for people suffering from domestic violence. The toiletries which were delivered to Amy's Closet on Tuesday were sent in tote bags which can be reused by women and children when they leave the shelter.

