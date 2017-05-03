Hitt ~ Plage Engagement
Dr. William and Toni Hitt of Lincolnton are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nataleigh Hitt to Michael Plage of Wilmington. Michael is also a graduate of UNC and the UNC School of Dentistry.
Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
