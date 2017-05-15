Former LTN columnist's influence still being felt
It was the tin mines and her husband's job as an engineer that first brought Gladys Mason Childs to Lincolnton from South Africa. While in Lincolnton, Childs breathed life into local theater, including the inception, planning and organization of the original productions of "Thunder Over Carolina."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|6 hr
|gee
|2
|Drug bust ends with 5 charged
|6 hr
|gee
|1
|Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed...
|7 hr
|gee
|1
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|Tue
|FOUND
|2
|dumpster diving
|Mon
|Dumpster Diving Mama
|3
|Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11)
|May 15
|noUno
|5
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|May 3
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC