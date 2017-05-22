There are on the Lincoln Times-News story from Monday May 22, titled Five arrested on felony drug charges. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office made the arrests following the conclusion of multiple investigations into the sale of methamphetamine, prescription painkillers, cocaine and marijuana. According to detectives, surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations throughout Lincoln County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.