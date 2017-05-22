Five arrested on felony drug charges
There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Monday May 22, titled Five arrested on felony drug charges. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office made the arrests following the conclusion of multiple investigations into the sale of methamphetamine, prescription painkillers, cocaine and marijuana. According to detectives, surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations throughout Lincoln County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
|
#1 Monday May 22
Yes Mr. Carpenter, I DO KNOW and BELIEVE how bad the epidemic is
in the county,in the state of NC and not to mention the whole USA.
The children need a good dose of detox called GOD in there lives.
They will not feel the need that is causing them to keep doing the drugs. God is more powerful that those drugs. They will be "free" from them urges they crave.
And the rotating door in the judicial system being broke does not help matters either. You lock them up, they get right back out before the prison doors shut and they have already started using and abusing the system again.(Take Rodriquez here in the story for example)
Oh I understand Mr. Carpenter, I surely do !
Some might say I am wrong, but, that is who I am.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|dumpster diving
|May 22
|no diver
|4
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|May 21
|Johnny
|3
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|May 21
|Tattletale
|8
|What does trump mean for America?
|May 20
|Harley riding US ...
|6
|Community garden takes root in West Lincoln
|May 19
|turnip
|1
|3 arrested on crack cocaine charges Updated at (Aug '16)
|May 19
|tax payer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC