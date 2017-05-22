Five arrested on felony drug charges

There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Monday May 22, titled Five arrested on felony drug charges. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office made the arrests following the conclusion of multiple investigations into the sale of methamphetamine, prescription painkillers, cocaine and marijuana. According to detectives, surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations throughout Lincoln County.

no diver

Denver, NC

#1 Monday May 22
Yes Mr. Carpenter, I DO KNOW and BELIEVE how bad the epidemic is
in the county,in the state of NC and not to mention the whole USA.
The children need a good dose of detox called GOD in there lives.
They will not feel the need that is causing them to keep doing the drugs. God is more powerful that those drugs. They will be "free" from them urges they crave.
And the rotating door in the judicial system being broke does not help matters either. You lock them up, they get right back out before the prison doors shut and they have already started using and abusing the system again.(Take Rodriquez here in the story for example)
Oh I understand Mr. Carpenter, I surely do !
Some might say I am wrong, but, that is who I am.
