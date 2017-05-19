There are on the Lincoln Times-News story from Friday May 19, titled Deputies: Store own charged with with selling drugs, again. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

The owner of a Lincolnton store who was arrested in March on felony drug charges was arrested again on Wednesday and charged with dealing prescription painkillers. Mandi Uriah Smith, 39, of Devine Road in Iron Station, is accused of selling opioid painkillers out of the J&M Discount Variety Store, located at 3485 East Highway 27. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Smith sold a trafficking-level amount of painkillers at the store during business hours and was charged after an operation that included surveillance and undercover drug purchases.

