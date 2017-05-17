Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed during domestic dispute
A Lincolnton woman is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and stabbing him during a domestic dispute on Saturday. Jamaica Shanqwon Williams, 35, tried to flee from the Oakwood Circle area in Iron Station as deputies arrived in response to a call about the dispute, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
#1 Yesterday
So while she is in jail wonder what he is up to with the other lady?
Just stupid dumb to have tried to end the problem with violence like this.
We all could imagine what would come next if she had went after the ohter woman.
Life is to short people. Do not act like this Jamaica Williams did.
Walk out of the marriage with pride and more respect for YOURSELF than this.
