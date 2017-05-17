Deputies: Man beaten with baseball ba...

Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed during domestic dispute

There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Wednesday, titled Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed during domestic dispute. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

A Lincolnton woman is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and stabbing him during a domestic dispute on Saturday. Jamaica Shanqwon Williams, 35, tried to flee from the Oakwood Circle area in Iron Station as deputies arrived in response to a call about the dispute, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gee

Denver, NC

#1 Yesterday
So while she is in jail wonder what he is up to with the other lady?
Just stupid dumb to have tried to end the problem with violence like this.
We all could imagine what would come next if she had went after the ohter woman.
Life is to short people. Do not act like this Jamaica Williams did.
Walk out of the marriage with pride and more respect for YOURSELF than this.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does trump mean for America? 6 hr Harley riding US ... 1
News Drug bust ends with 5 charged 15 hr Escapee 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home Wed gee 2
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... Tue FOUND 2
dumpster diving May 15 Dumpster Diving Mama 3
News Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11) May 15 noUno 5
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane May 3 friend 2
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC