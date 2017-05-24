Criminal Charges- 5-24-17

Criminal Charges- 5-24-17

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Travis O'Bryan Cole, 28, of 152 Millers Park Ln. in Vale was charged May 19 with one count each of failure to appear, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Tue announced 2
News Five arrested on felony drug charges Mon no diver 1
dumpster diving Mon no diver 4
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... May 21 Johnny 3
Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16) May 21 Tattletale 8
What does trump mean for America? May 20 Harley riding US ... 6
News Community garden takes root in West Lincoln May 19 turnip 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lincoln County was issued at May 24 at 4:23AM EDT

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC