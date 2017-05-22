Criminal Charges- 5-22-17
Gary Dean Hunter, 48, of 7662 Lakehaven Dr. in Denver was charged May 11 with one count of failure to appear. David Herman Lester, 42, of 1457 Rhodes Rhyne Rd, in Lincolnton was charged May 16 with one count each of assault on a government official and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|17 hr
|Johnny
|3
|What does trump mean for America?
|Sat
|Harley riding US ...
|6
|Community garden takes root in West Lincoln
|Fri
|turnip
|1
|3 arrested on crack cocaine charges Updated at (Aug '16)
|May 19
|tax payer
|2
|Cat tests positive for rabies in Lincoln County
|May 19
|tax payer
|1
|Drug bust ends with 5 charged
|May 19
|tax payer
|3
|Deputies: Store own charged with with selling d...
|May 19
|tax payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC