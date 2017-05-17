Criminal Charges- 5-17-17

Criminal Charges- 5-17-17

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Gary Dean Hunter, 48, of 7662 Lakehaven Dr. in Denver was charged May 11 with one count of failure to appear. Brandilyn Leann Canipe, 37, of 220 Lilly Tr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... 11 hr FOUND 2
dumpster diving Mon Dumpster Diving Mama 3
News Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11) Mon noUno 5
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane May 3 friend 2
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home May 1 L-town native 1
Child wanting to leave. Apr 30 jlom 2
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC