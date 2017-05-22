County accepting bids for courthouse ...

County accepting bids for courthouse analysis

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln County has officially opened the bidding process for firms to provide professional architectural and engineering services necessary for conducting a space need analysis and feasibility study of the courthouse in downtown Lincolnton. As it stands currently, the courthouse faces a number of issues resulting from a lack of space inside and surrounding the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff May 23 announced 2
News Five arrested on felony drug charges May 22 no diver 1
dumpster diving May 22 no diver 4
News Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s... May 21 Johnny 3
Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16) May 21 Tattletale 8
What does trump mean for America? May 20 Harley riding US ... 6
News Community garden takes root in West Lincoln May 19 turnip 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC