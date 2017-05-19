City officials agree to surrender equ...

City officials agree to surrender equal ownership of Lincoln County airport

Friday May 19 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and Lincolnton City Council reached a resolution this week regarding the future of the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport. The city and county have been equal partners since the inception of the airport in 1986.

