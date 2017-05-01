Central Cafe: From New York with love

Central Cafe: From New York with love

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Tucked away between Turner Houser Insurance Group and UMAR Art on East Main Street in Lincolnton sits the newly opened Central Cafe. The cafe is owned and operated by Carolyn and Calvin Kerr, who relocated to Lincolnton from New York two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in 22 hr jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home Mon L-town native 1
Child wanting to leave. Sun jlom 2
News Deputies asking for public's help to find missi... Apr 28 Been found 1
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Apr 16 old pal 1
News Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets Apr 12 oh well its me 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC