Around Town - 5-5-17

Salem Baptist Church, located at 1982 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a mission yard sale from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall. BBQ sale Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 509 Long Shoals Rd., in Lincolnton will have a BBQ sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with Kyle Fletcher's catering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.