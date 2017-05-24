Around Town- 5-24-17
Local AARP 3682 will meet in the Senior Center's multi-purpose room at the Gaston College Lincoln Campus, located 511 S. Aspen St. in Lincolnton. Call 704-276-2153 for more information.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Tue
|announced
|2
|Five arrested on felony drug charges
|May 22
|no diver
|1
|dumpster diving
|May 22
|no diver
|4
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|May 21
|Johnny
|3
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|May 21
|Tattletale
|8
|What does trump mean for America?
|May 20
|Harley riding US ...
|6
|Community garden takes root in West Lincoln
|May 19
|turnip
|1
