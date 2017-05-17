Around Town- 5-17-17
The Lincoln Cultural Center and The Lincoln Theatre Guild will host "Thunder Over Carolina," a Lincoln County historical drama at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at E. Main St. in Lincolnton at 7 p.m. Other performances will be held May 19th and 29th at 7 p.m. and May 19th and 20th at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Cultural Center office.
