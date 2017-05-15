Around Town- 5-15-17
Revival Riverview Baptist Church, located at 2230 Riverview Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival each evening thru Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dr. Ron Lynch will be guest speaker. Diabetes Support Group CHS Lincoln will host a diabetes support group meeting at 6 p.m. in the Dogwood classroom in the Medical Plaza I building.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving
|Fri
|Agrees with you
|2
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|May 3
|friend
|2
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|May 1
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Apr 28
|Been found
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr '17
|oh well its me
|1
