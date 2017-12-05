Around Town- 5-12-17

Lincolnton Middle School, located at 2361 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dine in is available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Plates include BBQ, slaw, beans, chips and dessert for $9 Buffet Marvin United Methodist Church, located on Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A multi-family yard sale fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at 4737 Sagittarius Circle in Denver. Proceeds will benefit Carla Boone, cancer patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.