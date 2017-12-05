Around Town- 5-12-17

Around Town- 5-12-17

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincolnton Middle School, located at 2361 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dine in is available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Plates include BBQ, slaw, beans, chips and dessert for $9 Buffet Marvin United Methodist Church, located on Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A multi-family yard sale fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at 4737 Sagittarius Circle in Denver. Proceeds will benefit Carla Boone, cancer patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving Thu diver 1
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane May 3 friend 2
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home May 1 L-town native 1
Child wanting to leave. Apr 30 jlom 2
News Deputies asking for public's help to find missi... Apr 28 Been found 1
News Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year Apr 12 oh well its me 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC