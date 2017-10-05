Around Town- 5-10-17

Around Town- 5-10-17

46 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln Charter School, located at 133 Eagle Nest Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Confederate Memorial Day The Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Camp #1616 will host Confederate Memorial Day Program at 7 p.m. on the Lincoln County Courthouse in Lincolnton. Meeting The Environmental Review Board will meet at 3 p.m. at the Citizens Center, located on W. Main St. in Lincolnton at 3 p.m. For more information call 736-8501.

Lincolnton, NC

