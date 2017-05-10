Another suspect charged in armed robbery
Benshown Theron Robertson, 21, of 1233 S. Marietta Street, is accused of participating in a robbery where he and two other suspects stole a pair of tennis shoes, cash and a watch from an unnamed individual at a Lincolnton parking lot. Officers said Robertson, Rakeem Deshon McCree and Drafton Douglas Davis contacted the seller on social media and robbed them at gunpoint when they met at a predetermined location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving
|Fri
|Agrees with you
|2
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|May 3
|friend
|2
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|May 1
|L-town native
|1
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Apr 28
|Been found
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr '17
|oh well its me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC