Another suspect charged in armed robbery

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Benshown Theron Robertson, 21, of 1233 S. Marietta Street, is accused of participating in a robbery where he and two other suspects stole a pair of tennis shoes, cash and a watch from an unnamed individual at a Lincolnton parking lot. Officers said Robertson, Rakeem Deshon McCree and Drafton Douglas Davis contacted the seller on social media and robbed them at gunpoint when they met at a predetermined location.

