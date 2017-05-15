Amy's Closet continues to support county's domestic violence shelter

When Shasta Steele opened Amy's Closet in Denver four years ago, the board members of the Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence who operate Amy's House, a Lincoln County shelter for those suffering from domestic violence, didn't think it would work. The Denver store and the second store in Lincolnton, which opened a year ago, have far exceeded expectations and have become the financial backbone that Amy's House needed.

