'Thunder Over Carolina' set for revamped debut
The cast is set and rehearsals have begun for "Thunder Over Carolina," a production that will be presented at the Lincoln Cultural Center beginning May 18. "Thunder" is a historical drama based on the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, which was fought in Lincolnton in 1780 during the Revolutionary War. The current production is a joint project of the Lincoln Cultural Center and the Lincoln Theatre Guild, but it's not the first time the play has been performed in Lincolnton.
