'Thunder Over Carolina' set for revam...

'Thunder Over Carolina' set for revamped debut

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The cast is set and rehearsals have begun for "Thunder Over Carolina," a production that will be presented at the Lincoln Cultural Center beginning May 18. "Thunder" is a historical drama based on the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, which was fought in Lincolnton in 1780 during the Revolutionary War. The current production is a joint project of the Lincoln Cultural Center and the Lincoln Theatre Guild, but it's not the first time the play has been performed in Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Apr 16 old pal 1
News Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Lincoln County woman missing Apr 5 update 1
I love a good woman that can squirt Apr 3 John 8 1
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... Mar 30 Dummys 4
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 28 John E 11
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC