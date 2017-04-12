Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Brittany Chantais Orgeron, 26, of Cinnabar Lane in Iron Station, stole the tickets from the Jetway convenience store on Highway 27 east of Lincolnton between March 17 and April 4. Deputies said store officials discovered the missing lottery tickets and a few scratched off tickets that were placed back in a slot to be sold. Surveillance video shows Orgeron placing a stack of lottery tickets in her purse and then taking the purse out to her car, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
Glad she got caught. Just hope she gets enough punishment to learn a lesson from her Stupidity.
