There are on the Lincoln Times-News story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Brittany Chantais Orgeron, 26, of Cinnabar Lane in Iron Station, stole the tickets from the Jetway convenience store on Highway 27 east of Lincolnton between March 17 and April 4. Deputies said store officials discovered the missing lottery tickets and a few scratched off tickets that were placed back in a slot to be sold. Surveillance video shows Orgeron placing a stack of lottery tickets in her purse and then taking the purse out to her car, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.